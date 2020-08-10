Creditors Ask For Hold On Bonuses In 24 Hour Fitness Ch. 11

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- 24 Hour Fitness' unsecured creditors have asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to delay considering the gym chain's request to pay up to $9 million in performance bonuses to its executives until the creditors can get more information on the proposal. In a motion filed Friday, the committee said it has "serious concerns" about the standards the executives will be held to and if it is appropriate for 24 Hour Fitness to be handing out bonuses at all under the circumstances of the company's Chapter 11 case, and it wants another month to gather the information it needs to evaluate the plan....

