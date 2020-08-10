Okla. Tribes Sue To Void Gov.'s Gaming Deals With Rivals

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Four Native American nations have sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the federal government in D.C. federal court, seeking to void gaming compacts he signed with two other tribes after separate courts decided the governor didn't have the right to negotiate the deals. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi nations filed suit Friday seeking a court-ordered declaration that Stitt didn't validly enter into the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe gaming compacts under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, and that the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior violated IGRA and the Administrative Procedure Act when he took no...

