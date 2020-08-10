Rosen Law Firm To Lead Tilray Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm will lead a proposed class of investors in a stock-drop suit against the Canadian medical cannabis company Tilray Inc., a New York federal judge has ordered, saying the firm's client satisfies the lead plaintiff requirements and has the largest financial interest in the case. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty said in Thursday's order that lead plaintiff Saul Kassin's financial interest is more than twice that of the lead plaintiff movant with the second-greatest interest. While 11 parties initially moved for appointment as lead plaintiff, just four remained for the court's consideration before Judge Crotty's order....

