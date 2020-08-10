Title Insurance Investors Say $1.8B Deal Forced Through

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Investors in title insurance group Fidelity National Financial Inc. sued the company's executives and others in Delaware for allegedly forcing through a $1.8 billion acquisition of annuity and life insurance provider F&G earlier this year, saying the deal primarily served the personal interests of the company's chairman. Investor group City of Miami General Employees' and Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust brought the derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court on Friday on behalf of Jacksonville, Florida-based Fidelity. The shareholder said the snap-up of FGL Holdings, also known as F&G, was not done with their interests in mind but rather was intended to personally...

