Mercedes Can't Jump-Start NJ Antitrust Claims Over Shipping

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Mercedes-Benz failed to persuade a New Jersey appeals court to revive a state price-fixing suit against several shipping companies as the judges held Monday that all the carmaker's claims are superseded by federal law. The three-judge panel decided that the Shipping Act of 1984, which concerns maritime commerce, precludes Mercedes from bringing the case against nine shippers that the auto company accused of plotting to overcharge for so-called "roll on, roll off" cargo services. A New Jersey Superior Court judge had thrown out the case in March 2019, citing a Third Circuit decision that also involved shipping companies, holding that similar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS