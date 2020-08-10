Law Firm's 'Feeble' Efforts To Blame Over Pared-Down Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A federal judge won't rethink his decision to pare down a law firm's suit against a suburban Chicago rival, blasting the firm for its "feeble prosecution" of allegations that the rival mimicked its website to confuse and steal potential clients. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. refused to take another look at claims under the Electronic Communications Privacy and Stored Communications acts and other rejected parts of the case that Motta & Motta leveled against competing criminal law practice Lawyers 777 LLC — which does business as Dolci & Weiland. In Friday's ruling, he rejected outright Motta & Motta's contention that...

