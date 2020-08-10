Ex-SEC Examiner Wants Bench Trial Over Feds' Protest

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A former compliance examiner accused of stealing information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sought a rare criminal bench trial over prosecutors' objections on Monday, saying it is the only way to hold a speedy trial during the pandemic. Michael Cohn was charged last year with improperly accessing information about an SEC investigation into GPB Capital before he joined the private equity firm in 2018. On Monday he agreed with a suggestion by U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown that the judge conduct the trial by video conference without a jury, an idea that prosecutors rejected in a separate letter...

