Kodak's $765M Loan Put On Hold Amid Stock Trading Scrutiny

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT) -- The federal agency that planned to fund Eastman Kodak Co.'s expansion into pharmaceuticals with a $765 million loan said the offer has been put on hold over "recent allegations of wrongdoing" related to stock trading around the time of the deal's announcement. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, better known as the DFC, said in a tweet Friday the deal "will not proceed any further unless these allegations are cleared," referring to a reported regulatory investigation into the circumstances surrounding the July 28 announcement that Kodak would receive $765 million from the Trump administration to support the creation of the onetime photography...

