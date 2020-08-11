Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOD Was Right To Refuse FOIA, 2nd Circ. Says In Reversal

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Defense unit can claim a national security exemption from a Freedom of Information Act request for images of terrorist attacks — even if another unit had already shared similar images, according to the Second Circuit.

In overturning a New York federal court, a panel of three judges ruled unanimously that U.S. Central Command had been within its rights when it chose to redact some records and withhold others in response to FOIA requests from New Jersey law firm Osen LLC. Even though another DOD agency, U.S. Army Central, shared similar records with Osen, the information contained in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!