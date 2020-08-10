Detainees Slam Facility Operator's Bid To Lower Damages

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Immigrant detainees who are suing a detention center operator for allegedly forcing them to participate in a voluntary work program urged a Georgia federal court to toss its counterclaim that detention costs should be deducted from damages in the suit. Detainees at CoreCivic's Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, said Friday that it was too soon for the federal court to rule on whether food and housing costs should be deducted from damages when the court hasn't even decided if the detainees are entitled to damages for allegedly being forced to work for less than minimum wage. If food and housing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS