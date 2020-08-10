HSBC Hong Kong Beats Ponzi Scheme Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge held Monday that a group of California investors who alleged that HSBC Hong Kong aided a $37 million Ponzi scheme lacked jurisdiction to sue the bank and tossed the suit without prejudice. Rigoberto Vasquez and Eva Garcia invested in WCM777, now known to be a Ponzi scheme, and said HSBC Hong Kong should be held partly responsible for the millions of dollars scammed from investors who thought they were buying cloud-based computing services packages. They said HSBC Hong Kong participated in money laundering but U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, noting the court previously held that...

