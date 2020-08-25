Paul Hastings Welcomes Back Partner After In-House Stint

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 9:55 AM EDT) -- Paul Hastings has welcomed back an arbitration expert following her in-house stint at a private equity health care fund in China, the firm announced. Haiyan Tan rejoined the firm this month as a partner in the investigations and white collar defense practice, according to a recent press release. Tan, who also has expertise advising Chinese companies in international arbitration, is based out of San Diego and Shanghai. Most recently, Tan served as chief legal and compliance officer at the private equity firm CBC Group, according to Paul Hastings. Prior to that, she was a partner at the firm. Her areas of...

