Indicted Mass. Judge To Appeal Immunity Ruling To 1st Circ.

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court judge charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly letting an immigrant escape federal custody will ask the First Circuit to weigh in on whether her actions are shielded from prosecution due to judicial immunity, according to a filing Monday. Judge Shelley Joseph's legal team gave notice that it would seek a midcase appeal after U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin denied her bid to dismiss the charges but effectively punted on the immunity issue, writing in a late July order that there are too many disputed facts to resolve that question. Monday's filing cites several cases from the...

