9th Circ. Denies Judge Immunity For Immigrant's Illegal Arrest

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday backed a decision denying a Montana sheriff deputy and local judge qualified immunity for the unconstitutional courthouse arrest of an immigrant who was allegedly in the country illegally, finding the sheriff didn't have probable cause for the bust and that the judge was an "integral participant" in the misconduct. In a 26-page opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Miguel Reynaga Hernandez in his lawsuit accusing Deputy Derrek Skinner and then-Yellowstone County Justice of the Peace Pedro Hernandez of violating the Fourth Amendment. The incident stems from a 2017 court proceeding before Justice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS