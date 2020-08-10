Ex-King & Spalding Partner Joins FBI As General Counsel

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The FBI announced Monday that it has tapped a former King & Spalding LLP attorney with a decade of experience as a federal prosecutor to serve as the agency's general counsel. FBI Director Christopher Wray has named Jason A. Jones as the general counsel of the FBI. Jones was a partner at King & Spalding on the firm's special matters and government investigations team, advising companies on white collar investigations and government regulatory enforcement. Most recently, Jones represented Merit Medical Systems Inc. in its May lawsuit alleging that the U.S. Department of Justice and the New Jersey federal court are "eviscerating"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS