White House Announces Next Midband Spectrum Auction

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration plans to auction off a fresh swath of valuable mid-band spectrum for commercial 5G services, the White House said Monday, after the U.S. military hammered out a public-private sharing regime. The U.S. Department of Defense mobilized around sharing the 3450-3550 MHz band — long eyed as a prime candidate for public-private use — during a 15-week negotiation process that started in April, said Michael Kratsios, the White House's chief technology officer. The Federal Communications Commission will auction off licenses in the 100 MHz spectrum block, and companies that win licenses should be able to operate on the airwaves...

