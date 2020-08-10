Kansas Accuses Feds Of 'Patently Wrong' Trust Land Decision

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Kansas joined a local county, city and tribes Monday to sue the federal government, saying the Department of the Interior was "patently wrong" when it relied on a 1984 law to take land into trust for gambling for the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma in May. The federal government acted arbitrarily and ignored prior agency decisions when it took a tract of Park City land in southern Kansas into trust for the Wyandotte Nation this spring, the state said Monday. The DOI justified its decision by citing a trust obligation to the nation that was actually fulfilled in the 1990s, Kansas claimed....

