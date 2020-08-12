How New York Anti-SLAPP Law Could Survive The 2nd Circ.

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- On July 22, New York's Legislature passed sweeping reform to the state's anti-SLAPP law, intended to broaden the law and enhance protections for media and other First Amendment activity.[1] The updated law awaits Gov. Andrew Cuomo's signature, but is sure to be tested by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit's recent decision in La Liberte v. Reid.[2] Background A SLAPP, or strategic lawsuit against public participation, is a meritless action filed with the intent to harass and interfere with lawful First Amendment activity, typically sounding in defamation, but also privacy, right of publicity or even breach of contract....

