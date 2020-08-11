Fla. Mobile Home Park's Owners Beat RICO Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has ruled that mobile home owners cannot pursue a proposed class action accusing the owners of a Florida mobile home park of engaging in a racketeering scheme to dupe individual homeowners and buyers into accepting more expensive land rental terms. Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Tom Barber concluded in his order granting summary judgment Monday that the individual homeowners of the Schalamar Creek Golf Mobile Home Park in Lakeland, Florida, lack standing to bring their remaining claims under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act against a current park owner and its former employees. The homeowners' RICO claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS