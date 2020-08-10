Ex-Bloomberg Reporter Slams Newsroom As Sexist, Racist

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A former news reporter for Bloomberg LP tore into the news organization Sunday for its allegedly sexist and racist culture, claiming in a proposed class action lodged in New York state court that she was denied advancement opportunities and exploited as a "diversity pawn" for its business and journalistic gain. Nafeesa Syeed, a South Asian American journalist, said she resigned from Bloomberg in 2018 because of its "top-down systemic sex and racially biased discriminatory practices for promotion and compensation against minority women." Syeed, 37, was undervalued, demeaned and denied career opportunities despite her extensive reporting experience, according to her complaint....

