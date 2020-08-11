Ill. Cafe Workers Want $1M In Atty Fees From Privacy Deal

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A class of Illinois cafe chain employees who've settled biometric privacy claims against their employer asked a federal judge Monday to award their lawyers more than $1 million in fees and costs from their revised $3.2 million deal. The $1.1 million fee request amounts to just under 33% of proceeds from the common fund that Corner Bakery Cafe will establish to compensate a group of employees claiming that the company collected and used their fingerprint scans to track their work time without their informed consent, according to lead plaintiff Ebony Jones' motion. She also asked U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS