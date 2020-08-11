Boeing Rips Southwest Flight Attendants' 737 Max Safety Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Boeing told an Illinois federal judge that Southwest Airlines flight attendants suing to recover lost wages from the 737 Max's global grounding have made far-fetched claims that Boeing overhyped the jets' safety and locked Southwest, one of its most loyal airline customers, into rigid contracts. Boeing on Monday filed a motion to dismiss a proposed class action from eight Southwest flight attendants who claim they've lost and will continue to lose income and other compensation as a direct result of Boeing's alleged misconduct related to the development and launch of the 737 Max jets. The 737 Max jets have been grounded...

