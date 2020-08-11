Ex-Twin Peaks Workers Say Restaurants Run Like A 'Sex Ring'

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Dozens of former employees of Twin Peaks, a restaurant chain known for waitstaff who wear revealing clothing, filed an amended complaint in Illinois federal court claiming the business' practice of picking apart women's bodies and its scanty uniform requirements are "torn from a pimp's playbook." Dallas-based Twin Peaks Restaurants, owned by Front Burner Restaurants LP, lures young women into an abusive and hostile work environment where they are treated to incessantly negative comments about their bodies, graded in their appearance, fat-shamed and forced to wear lingerie and other revealing uniforms, according to the Monday complaint that alleges sex discrimination and harassment....

