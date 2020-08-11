Churchill Nabs $2B For US Residential Transition Lending

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT) -- Churchill Real Estate said Tuesday that it has picked up $2 billion in fresh funding from investors, with plans to use the capital to invest in residential transition lending opportunities in the U.S., including bridge loans and new construction loans. The money is being provided by unidentified international institutional investors, and will be available for use in any real estate lending or investment deal Churchill makes, according to a statement. Formed in 2014, Churchill focuses on real estate, debt, equity and distressed opportunities across the U.S. "This transaction positions Churchill to expand our ability to capitalize on the burgeoning real estate...

