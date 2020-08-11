Feds Won't Seek Prison For Reported 'Varsity Blues' Tipster

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors will not seek prison time for a California man who admitted to participating in a $164 million pump-and-dump scheme and also reportedly tipped off the government to the existence of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case. In a heavily redacted sentencing memorandum filed late Monday, prosecutors in Boston requested five years of probation for Morrie Tobin, a Los Angeles-based investor who helped British broker Roger "Rocket" Knox mastermind the securities fraud scheme by investing in publicly traded companies. According to multiple reports, Tobin also blew the whistle on the sprawling "Varsity Blues" scandal, in which wealthy parents sought to bribe...

