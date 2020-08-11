Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fluoride Risk Question Headed Back To EPA After Trial

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Following a bench trial over the risks of adding fluoride to drinking water, a California federal judge told the challengers to file a new administrative petition with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency so it can consider the substance's risks with the benefit of new evidence.

U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen on Monday said Food & Water Watch Inc., other groups and individual challengers should submit a new petition with as much data as possible that the EPA should carefully consider, continuing a dispute over the safety of fluoride. New scientific studies have emerged that might help with an assessment, he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!