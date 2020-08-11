Fluoride Risk Question Headed Back To EPA After Trial

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Following a bench trial over the risks of adding fluoride to drinking water, a California federal judge told the challengers to file a new administrative petition with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency so it can consider the substance's risks with the benefit of new evidence. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen on Monday said Food & Water Watch Inc., other groups and individual challengers should submit a new petition with as much data as possible that the EPA should carefully consider, continuing a dispute over the safety of fluoride. New scientific studies have emerged that might help with an assessment, he...

