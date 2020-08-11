Halkbank Cries Immunity In Iran Sanctions Case

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Turkey's Halkbank told a New York federal judge that its government-owned status makes it immune from criminal prosecution by the U.S., urging the judge on Monday to toss the case alleging the bank schemed to violate sanctions on Iran. The bank stands accused of helping the Iranian government get around U.S. restrictions in order to access billions of dollars in funds. But Halkbank claimed in a motion to dismiss the case that U.S. law prohibits criminal actions against foreign governments. In support, Halkbank invoked the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which limits when U.S. legal actions can be brought against a foreign...

