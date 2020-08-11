3rd Circ. Won't Revive Fired Amtrak Foreman's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit upheld Amtrak's win in a suit filed by a Black former track foreman who said the railroad punished him more harshly than a white colleague for their roles in a crash that killed two workers, finding that his missteps contributed to the fatal derailment. A unanimous three-judge panel on Monday affirmed summary judgment for Amtrak in an opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan. The court rejected former foreman William Robinson's argument that Amtrak's explanation that it fired him because his failure to follow safety protocols leading up to the 2016 derailment concealed its discriminatory motive....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS