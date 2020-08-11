Feds Must Give Court Dakota Access Update By End Of Month

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to explain what the future holds for the Dakota Access pipeline after the D.C. Circuit undid an order to temporarily shut down and drain the project of oil. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg ordered the Corps to submit a status report by Aug. 31 "detailing the options it is considering" in light of the district court vacating the Corps' easement for the Dakota Access pipeline based on holes in the environmental review of the project's impacts, according to a minute order Monday. The order comes after the D.C. Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS