Dems Call For Criminal Probe Into Top DOI Attorney

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Top Democrats are calling for a criminal investigation into the U.S. Department of the Interior's top lawyer after an inspector general report concluded political appointees withheld documents related to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt during his confirmation hearings last year. In a joint statement on Tuesday, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden and Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva said that Interior Solicitor General Daniel Jorjani may have perjured himself during Senate testimony last May following the confirmation when he said that he did not personally review or make decisions regarding Freedom of Information Act requests before documents were released to the public. But the new report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS