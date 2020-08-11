Strip Club Hit With $354K Verdict In Pioneering Zoom Trial

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The nation's first fully remote jury trial with a binding verdict ended with a $354,000 award for a strip club dancer who said she was beaten by the club's bouncers, although the judge and other court personnel expressed doubts Tuesday about whether Zoom teleconference proceedings can really replace in-person trials. The one-day damages trial in Florida's Fourth Circuit for Duval County came after plaintiff Cayla Griffin secured a default judgment on her claim of negligence against Albanese Enterprise Inc., which operates Paradise Gentlemen's Club in Jacksonville. Judge Bruce Anderson gives opening instructions to the jurors — whose screens were blurred after the...

