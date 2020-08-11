Google Beats Lawsuit Over Genius Lyrics

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Monday tossed out a lawsuit filed by the lyrics website Genius accusing Google of misappropriating the company's content, saying the case was preempted by federal copyright law. The lawsuit filed last year claimed that Google breached contracts and behaved anti-competitively by taking and displaying lyrics that had been transcribed by Genius, but the judge said the case "at its core" dealt with matters that could only be the domain of copyright law. "Plaintiff's allegations that defendants 'scraped' and used their lyrics for profit amount to allegations that defendants made unauthorized reproductions of plaintiff's lyric transcriptions and...

