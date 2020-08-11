GAO Says Protester Abandoned $40M VA Contract Dispute

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a small business' protest over a $39.9 million U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs satellite communications deal, saying a thin, misleading response to the VA's arguments was effectively abandonment of its challenge. Although U.S. Electrodynamics Inc. had responded to the VA's explanation for why the agency found the company's bid technically unacceptable, there was no meaningful substance in that response, which counts as abandoning its protest, according to the GAO. "USEI's comments do no more than restate verbatim a claim from its initial protest, and then suggest — through a misleading, incomplete quotation of the...

