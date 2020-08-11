German Car Cos. Say Buyers' Conspiracy Claims Still Doomed

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- German auto giants have asked a California federal judge to snuff out multidistrict litigation alleging they ran a decadelong "no arms race" conspiracy to tightly control vehicle specifications, saying the plaintiffs still haven't spelled out any U.S. antitrust law violations despite retooling their claims. Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG said in a joint motion to dismiss on Monday that the car dealerships and consumers spearheading the MDL still can't plausibly allege that the German automakers colluded on diesel emissions technology and so-called AdBlue fuel tank sizes or controlled the price of steel using illicit agreements....

