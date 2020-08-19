Insurtech IPO Success Highlights Shifting Investor Priorities

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The last six months have been marked by profound changes in how we live and interact with one another. The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a spotlight on societal inequities and racial injustice and reinvigorated dialogue around sustainability and environmental reform. While lawyers have long engaged with corporate governance and more specifically environmental, social and governance-related issues,[1] the dialogue on those issues has recently focused sharply on the role of the corporation and the extent to which corporations should consider stakeholder interests other than stockholder pecuniary gain. In this article, we take a closer look at online insurer Lemonade Inc.'s successful July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS