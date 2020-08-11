4 Takeaways From Uber, Lyft's Worker Classification Loss

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The San Francisco Superior Court's ruling Monday that Uber and Lyft must treat their drivers as employees under California law represents a seismic shift in a sprawling legal battle over how to classify workers in the gig economy. Judge Ethan Schulman's order blew a massive hole in the companies' claims that their workers are independent contractors, at least under California's revamped classification test. But a looming campaign to exclude gig economy companies from the state's Assembly Bill 5 and an impending election that could extend California's revamp nationally mean this fight is far from over. "I think everybody recognizes that this...

