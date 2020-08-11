VidAngel Wants 9th Circ. To Erase Movie Studios' $62M IP Win

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Movie-sanitizing service VidAngel has asked the Ninth Circuit to erase a $62 million verdict against it in a copyright-infringement suit brought by major Hollywood movie studios such as Disney and Warner Bros., saying there were errors at trial. The company said on Monday the June 2019 award was far out of proportion to its earnings from selling DVDs to customers who want objectionable snippets of movies filtered out, and that it was a product of incorrect rulings by the trial judge. "The district court erroneously permitted plaintiffs to offer irrelevant, highly prejudicial evidence, prevented VidAngel from presenting important admissible evidence in support...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS