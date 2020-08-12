STARS II Changes Merit Axing $44M Pentagon Deal, GAO Says

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- U.S. Transportation Command's decision to cancel a $43.8 million technology services task order was reasonable in response to shifting deadlines under the rapidly phasing out governmentwide acquisition contract STARS II, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has determined. In a decision released Monday, the GAO sided with Transportation Command, a U.S. Department of Defense agency, against Missouri-based contractor CEdge Software Consultants LLC, saying Transportation Command reasonably canceled the deal because of a looming deadline under the Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resources for Services, or STARS II, small business contract. CEdge, which has petitioned the government watchdog over Transportation Command's task order four times...

