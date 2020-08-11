Tesla Directors Still Back SolarCity Deal Despite Settlement

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Despite agreeing to settle a Tesla stockholder merger challenge for $60 million, six directors named in a Delaware Chancery Court suit say they still plan to testify in support of the company's allegedly conflicted, $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity if the trial against Elon Musk goes ahead. In a brief supporting the insurer-funded payment that took them out of the derivative case, the directors said late Monday that the settlement mischaracterizes some terms of the Nov. 17, 2016, merger approval vote and ultimate deal, as well as the effect on and benefits to Tesla from the merger. Musk, Tesla's CEO and...

