Accused Crypto Fraudster Denies $35M Trading Scheme

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- An Ohio fund manager on Tuesday denied charges brought over a purported scheme to bilk investors out of more than $35 million through a fake cryptocurrency trading operation.

During a telephone conference with U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in New York, Michael Ackerman, 51, pled not guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors say Ackerman and others conned more than a hundred investors, many of them doctors, by falsely claiming investments in his Q3 fund were showing returns of approximately 15% each month. Ackerman falsified documents to show his fund had a balance of more than $315 million in...

