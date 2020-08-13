6th Circ. Won't Grant New Trial Over Stranded Student's Injury

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel has affirmed a verdict in favor of a school bus company in a case where a student wasn't picked up and then was hit by a car while riding his bike to school instead, saying it doesn't matter if a lower court misapplied Tennessee law. The case traces back to Oct. 23, 2014, when a middle-school student identified as A.K. was at his bus stop and realized that his bus, provided by Durham School Services LP, had already left, about seven minutes earlier than it was supposed to. He ran home and picked up a bike...

