Upstream Battles Sink Permit For $468M Gas Pipeline Add-On

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- North Carolina regulators denied a water permit for a planned $468 million extension of the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline, finding its purpose is "inextricably linked to, and dependent upon" the future of a contested pipeline segment further north. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality announced Tuesday it didn't grant a water quality certification or buffer authorization application for the 74-mile Mountain Valley Southgate pipeline expansion in the state due to concerns it could be rendered useless if a larger project north of it doesn't hold on to its approvals. The proposed Southgate project would connect to the roughly 300-mile...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS