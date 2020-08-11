Pa. Panel Won't Revive J&J Mesh Patient's Injury Claims

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday rejected arguments that improperly admitted testimony from a woman's treating physician led a jury to erroneously clear a Johnson & Johnson unit in a lawsuit over alleged injuries from a pelvic mesh implant. The state's Superior Court ruled that the doctor had not been offering an improper expert opinion when she testified that worsening incontinence signaled a failure of Malgorzata Krolikowski's mesh implant, and that the failure was not necessarily indicative of a defect. "Upon our review of the record and the relevant case law, we detect no abuse of discretion in the trial court's...

