Texas Jury Says Apple Owes $506M In Patent Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- In the country's first in-person jury trial over patents since the COVID-19 pandemic led to nationwide court closures, a Texas federal jury on Tuesday said Apple should pay PanOptis and related companies more than $506 million for willfully infringing patents covering 4G LTE technology.
An Eastern District of Texas jury said Apple willfully infringed PanOptis' patents in a dispute over the use of 4G LTE technology in the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
PanOptis claimed Apple is infringing the patents by offering 4G LTE capability on the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.
The patents-in-suit are U.S. Patent Nos. 8,005,154; 8,019,332; 8,385,284; 8,411,557; 9,001,774; 8,102,833; and 8,989,290.
PanOptis is represented by McKool Smith PC, Irell & Manella LLP and Gray Reed & McGraw LLP.
Apple is represented by WilmerHale and Gillam & Smith LLP.
The case is Optis Wireless Technology LLC et al. v. Apple Inc., case number 2:19-cv-00066, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
