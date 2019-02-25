Texas Jury Says Apple Owes $506M In Patent Suit

Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

By Dani Kass
Law360 (August 11, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- In the country's first in-person jury trial over patents since the COVID-19 pandemic led to nationwide court closures, a Texas federal jury on Tuesday said Apple should pay PanOptis and related companies more than $506 million for willfully infringing patents covering 4G LTE technology. 

An Eastern District of Texas jury said Apple willfully infringed PanOptis' patents in a dispute over the use of 4G LTE technology in the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The Eastern District of Texas jury said Apple failed to prove any of PanOptis' patent claims are invalid, and then said Apple willfully infringed the patents. The $506.2 million number is a royalty for past sales, according to the verdict form. 

PanOptis claimed Apple is infringing the patents by offering 4G LTE capability on the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. 

The patents-in-suit are U.S. Patent Nos. 8,005,154; 8,019,332; 8,385,284; 8,411,557; 9,001,774; 8,102,833; and 8,989,290.

PanOptis is represented by McKool Smith PC, Irell & Manella LLP and Gray Reed & McGraw LLP.

Apple is represented by WilmerHale and Gillam & Smith LLP.

The case is Optis Wireless Technology LLC et al. v. Apple Inc., case number 2:19-cv-00066, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

--Editing by Amy Rowe.

