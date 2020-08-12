7th Circ. Backs Ex-BNSF Conductor's $1.3M Bias Suit Win

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has affirmed a $1.3 million award for a former BNSF conductor who was fired for a safety infraction, saying there were no issues in his argument at trial that his skin color was the reason for his firing. The appeals court on Tuesday upheld the award for former BNSF conductor Ron Morris, who was fired in 2013 after his train exceeded the speed limit twice during a shift. He won roughly $1.3 million after a jury agreed in 2019 that the company disciplined white employees less harshly. BNSF's disciplinary process offered both formal and informal avenues, and though...

