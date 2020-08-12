Dentist Owes Over $16.5M For Fraudulent Medicaid Billings

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge has ruled that a dentist owes more than $16.5 million and interest as part of a lawsuit in which the state and two whistleblowers alleged he fraudulently billed Medicaid for certain services. Travis County District Judge Catherine A. Mauzy entered a final judgment in the case against Dr. Richard J. Malouf on Monday, which finalized a May order granting Texas partial summary judgment and a July order allowing the plaintiffs to collect attorney fees and costs. "Identifying and preventing Medicaid fraud continues to be a top priority for my office and I remain committed to ensuring that...

