CareerBuilder Inks Deal With Ex-Worker In 401(k) Fee Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- CareerBuilder has settled with an ex-employee who accused the company of allowing its 401(k) plan to pay excessive record-keeping fees, about a month after an Illinois federal judge tossed the worker's proposed ERISA class action while giving him the chance to try again. According to a minute entry Tuesday, CareerBuilder LLC and Carl Martin agreed in principle to an individual settlement in the worker's suit alleging violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and are "in the process of papering up the necessary documents." "Once these documents are finalized, the parties will file a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice," the minute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS