Taylor Swift Again Aims To Shake Off Lyrics Copyright Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A little under a year after the Ninth Circuit revived a lawsuit accusing Taylor Swift of ripping off lyrics for "Shake It Off," the pop star is once again asking a federal judge to boot the case. In a new brief filed Tuesday, attorneys for Swift argued that the lyrics at issue — "playas, they gonna play" and "haters, they gonna hate" — are not copyrightable because they are "merged" with the unprotectable idea they were expressing. "The idea here is 'one playa who engages in playing and one hater who engages in hating,'" Swift's lawyers wrote. "That idea is inseparable...

