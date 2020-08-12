Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PNC Unit Claims Texas Law Firm Defaulted On $3.3M Jet Loan

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of PNC Bank on Tuesday sued Texas law firm Phipps Anderson Deacon LLP in federal court, alleging it failed to repay a $3.3 million loan that was taken out to buy a Gulfstream Aerospace private jet.

PNC Equipment Finance LLC told the Western District of Texas that as of mid-June, the law firm owes it about $1.8 million in principal, interest, default interest, late charges and attorney fees. The San Antonio-based litigation boutique, which is now called Phipps Deacon Purnell PLLC, did not return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

PNC told the court that the law firm was supposed to...

