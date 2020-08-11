Pinterest's Ex-COO Says Gender Bias Led To Her Firing

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- When Pinterest's former chief operating officer complained that she endured demeaning sexist comments in the workplace, was paid less than her male peers and was criticized for being outspoken, the company illegally fired her, according to a lawsuit filed in California state court Tuesday. In her complaint filed in San Francisco Superior Court, Françoise Brougher, 54, said she had to fight for fair treatment at Pinterest, where her assertiveness as a leader was viewed by her predominantly male colleagues as a liability and where she was paid far less than the male executives when she joined the company. When she complained...

